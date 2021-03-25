Colin Cowherd: ‘If Jadeveon Clowney signs with Browns, then there are no excuses for Baker Mayfield’ | THE HERD
Published
Jadeveon Clowney paid a visit to Cleveland, sparking rumors that the free agent could be signed by the Browns. Many are branding Clowney as an overrated player, but Colin Cowherd believes that with the edge rusher, the Cleveland Browns could be one of the most stacked team in the NFL. Hear why Colin thinks Baker Mayfield will have no excuses if Clowney becomes a Brownie.Full Article