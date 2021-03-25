Colin Cowherd: ‘James Harden & Nets’ regular season success is not sustainable for playoffs’ | THE HERD

Since James Harden joined the Brooklyn Nets, the team has been enjoying a good amount of success in the regular season, but Colin Cowherd doesn't see that success extending into the NBA Playoff season. Charles Barkley questioned as to whether Harden would be as dominant in the post-season, and Colin raises the point that Harden's game, like Karl Malone, relies on the whistle. Hear why Colin believes Harden & Nets may have trouble in the playoffs