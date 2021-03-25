Ollie Watkins is now considered among England's elite strikers having cut his teeth in the modest confines of the Woodspring Stadium.Full Article
Weston-super-mare to the world: Ollie Watkins' rise from non-league to England
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
How are England looking ahead of WC Qualifiers?
Sky Sports UK
As England prepare to face San Marino and Albania in World Cup qualifying, Rob Dorsett provides the latest on Marcus Rashford,..
Ollie Watkins: Harry Kane is definitely someone I can learn from
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Gareth Southgate says recalled England trio deserve ‘a lot of credit’
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Gareth Southgate praised revitalised Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw and John Stones after the trio joined uncapped Ollie Watkins and Sam..
Ollie Watkins transfer payment 'set to be triggered this week'
Walsall Advertiser
Villa fans baffled by Ezri Konsa's England snub
Walsall Advertiser