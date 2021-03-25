Aidy Boothroyd warned ‘history is repeating itself’ as questions raised of England Under-21 selections following Switzerland defeat in Euro opener
Published
Aidy Boothroyd should have been ‘fighting’ to get the best players available for his England Under-21 side for the European Championship group stages as he was warned ‘history is repeating itself’. The Three Lions suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Switzerland in their opening group game on Thursday afternoon. There was a wealth of talent […]Full Article