Clippers acquire Rajon Rondo from Hawks for Lou Williams, picks, cash
While Rajon Rondo has become a willing mentor in recent seasons for young players, he also has the credibility to hold star teammates accountable.
Hawks point guard Rajon Rondo is heading to the Clippers in exchange for Lou Williams and two future second-round picks, a source..
The Clippers tried to sign Rajon Rondo during the offseason