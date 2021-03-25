Alvin Kamara joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his career with the New Orleans Saints. Plus, hear what Kamara has to say about his friendship with Drew Brees and thoughts on his recently announced retirement.Full Article
Saints' Alvin Kamara shares his thoughts on Drew Brees' retirement | THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Saints’ Alvin Kamara shares his thoughts on Drew Brees’ retirement | THE HERD
Alvin Kamara joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his career with the New Orleans Saints. Plus, hear what Kamara has to say about his..
FOX Sports