Grand Canyon's Oscar Frayer killed in highway crash days after men's NCAA Tournament game
Oscar Frayer, who returned to play a final basketball season at Grand Canyon after missing all of last season, was killed Tuesday in a car crash.
Just days after playing in the NCAA Tournament for Grand Canyon University, Oakland native Oscar Frayer died along with two others..
Frayer, a senior, scored eight points and had five assists in a first-round loss to No. 2 seed Iowa