Azeri captain Maksim Medvedev turned the ball into his own net on 36 minutes, but that was all Portugal could muster against their 108th-ranked opponents.Full Article
World Cup qualifiers: Portugal struggle to 1-0 win over Azerbaijan
2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ronaldo goes goalless but underwhelming Portugal beat Azerbaijan
All-time scorer Cristiano Ronaldo had eight attempts on goal but had a frustrating evening at his home stadium for the second time..