News24.com | England win toss, bowl in 2nd ODI against India
Published
England's stand-in-skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl in their must-win second one-day international against India on Friday.Full Article
Published
England's stand-in-skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl in their must-win second one-day international against India on Friday.Full Article
England squander the chance to win a fluctuating first one-day international against India, losing by 66 runs in Pune.
England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fourth T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium