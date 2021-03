Verstappen’s best lap of 1m31.294s is 2.334s slower than the 1m28.960s he set to top pre-season testing at the Sakhir track earlier this month, but that was set in much cooler conditions than the cars ran in the mid-afternoon sun in Bahrain on Friday afternoon.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso led the pack out of the pits at the start of the one-hour session, with both Friday practice sessions