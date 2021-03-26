F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit Weather: dry 35.1°C Tarmac: dry 47.7°C Humidity : 25.8% Wind : 0.2 m/s SW Pressure: 1009.1 bar Fernando Alonso was the first to go out to start off the 2021 season. The Alpine driver returned to Formula 1 after being away for 2 years......check out full post »Full Article
First Free Practice Results 2021 Bahrain F1 GP
