Skip Bayless reacts to Clippers acquiring Rajon Rondo for Lou Williams | UNDISPUTED

Rajon Rondo is returning to the city he just won a title in, but not to the team he won a title with. Yesterday, the Los Angeles Clippers acquired Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Lou Williams and two future 2nd-round picks. Rondo will provide some pass-first leadership out of the guard spot, something Clippers’ coach Ty Lue is very excited about, telling reporters 'He's fiery, that's what we need.' And Skip, I know you think it’s a good move. I saw you tweet last night 'Congrats, Clippers, you just won your first NBA championship.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Clippers acquiring Rajon Rondo.Full Article
