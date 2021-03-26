Marquette will hire Texas' Shaka Smart to replace Steve Wojciechowski
The Golden Eagles will hire Shaka Smart, a source familiar with the coaching search confirmed on Friday.
Texas Longhorns coach Shaka Smart is in talks with Marquette to become the school's next head coach, sources tell ESPN
The Golden Eagles appear to have their coach with Smart returning to his home state