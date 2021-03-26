Dwight Yorke’s greatest ever moment wasn’t ‘historic’ Manchester United treble or ‘cheeky’ goal against Arsenal – but going to the World Cup with Trinidad and Tobago
Ask any of the Manchester United treble heroes from 1999 to select a career highlight and you would expect the obvious answer – but not Dwight Yorke. Forming a legendary partnership with Andy Cole, Yorke’s first season at Old Trafford ended in Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup glory. The Red Devils remain the […]Full Article