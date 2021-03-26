Reports are swirling that despite signing a deal with Andy Dalton, the Chicago Bears have not given up on acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. Colin Cowherd reacts to this news, and explains why this is the Bears' front office trying to throw something out there to prove they are doing what they can to get Russell Wilson.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: Seattle could still trade Russell Wilson to the Chicago Bears | THE HERD
