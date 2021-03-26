Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell, the younger brother of Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, died Friday of kidney cancerFull Article
Twins bench coach Mike Bell dies of cancer at 46
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell dies of kidney cancer
WCPO Cincinnati
Mike Bell, former Minnesota Twins bench coach and brother of Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, died Friday of kidney cancer. He..
-
Twins coach Mike Bell, son of ex-Royals manager Buddy Bell, dies at 46
FOX Sports
-
Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell dead of cancer at 46
CBC.ca
-
Former Arizona Diamondbacks executive Mike Bell dies of cancer at 46
azcentral.com
-
Twins announce bench coach Mike Bell has died from cancer at age 46
CBS Sports
You might like
More coverage
Twins bench coach Mike Bell dies of cancer at 46
Bell was a third-generation MLB player, the son of Buddy Bell and the bench coach for the Minnesota Twins.
USATODAY.com