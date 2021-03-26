The latest on the Universal Title picture following WWE Fastlane, and Sami Zayn joins the KO Show tonight on SmackDown.Full Article
SmackDown: March 26, 2021
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kevin Owens welcomes Sami Zayn to “The KO Show”
FOX Sports
Kevin Owens will attempt to reason with his old friend, Sami Zayn, when he welcomes him to “The KO Show” on Friday Night..
You might like
More coverage
Bad Bunny to compete in WrestleMania
Cover Video STUDIO
Rapper Bad Bunny has agreed to step into the ring and fight WWE champion The Miz at the upcoming WrestleMania 37.