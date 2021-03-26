De La Hoya set to make boxing comeback July 3
Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, out of action since a 2008 loss to Manny Pacquiao, suddenly announced Friday that he will be making his boxing comeback July 3.Full Article
Former 11-time world champion Oscar de la Hoya says he will make a return to the ring on 3 July, 13 years after retiring.