The incident occurred in the fourth over, when Stokes was found to have forgetfully applying saliva on the ball and promptly the on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma warned skipper Jos Buttler. Incidentally, he also took a catch in the slips in the same over to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan.Full Article
2nd ODI: Ben Stokes warned by umpire for applying saliva on ball
