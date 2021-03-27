2nd ODI: Ben Stokes warned by umpire for applying saliva on ball

Mid-Day

Published

The incident occurred in the fourth over, when Stokes was found to have forgetfully applying saliva on the ball and promptly the on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma warned skipper Jos Buttler. Incidentally, he also took a catch in the slips in the same over to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan.

