News24.com | Wayne Pivac 'over the moon' as Wales win Six Nations
Wales coach Wayne Pivac said his side were "over the moon" after being crowned Six Nations champions.Full Article
Wales were crowned Guinness Six Nations champions after France lost 27-23 to Scotland.
Wales can only watch and hope this evening as France take on Scotland in a push to snatch the Six Nations title away from Wayne..