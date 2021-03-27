Mar.27 - Progress on F1's three-race 'sprint qualifying' trial in 2021 has hit a snag. Teams are arguing with the sport's authorities over the financial aspect of the proposal, insisting that the new format will cost them more just as the $145m budget cap is imposed. It emerged in Bahrain on Friday that the teams.....check out full post »Full Article
Teams want extra money for 'sprint qualifying'
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
5am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-2021-03-15