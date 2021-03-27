Mar.27 - After surprising the F1 world in pre-season testing, Red Bull remains the fastest team as the 2021 world championship kicks off in Bahrain. "The fans want a real fight this year and I think we will see that," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said on Friday after Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped both hour-long.....check out full post »Full Article
Marko says Red Bull will lead until Mercedes team solves problems
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Wolff hints Mercedes team will use new innovation this weekend
F1-Fansite
Mar.26 - Toto Wolff has hinted that Mercedes is about to unleash a new technical innovation on the world of Formula 1. The..