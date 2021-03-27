Dwight Yorke played the ‘nice guy’ in iconic Andy Cole partnership after Sir Alex Ferguson put him above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Teddy Sheringham
Published
Name two strikers from Manchester United’s treble winning season in 1999? Any casual fan would be tempted to say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Teddy Sheringham for their late Champions League final heroics. But hardened Red Devils supporters know it was all about Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole for the majority of that campaign. After all, […]Full Article