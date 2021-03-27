F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit Weather: dry 29.1°C Tarmac: dry 34.1°C Humidity : 42.2% Wind : 0.8 m/s W Pressure: 1009.1 bar Max Verstappen scored his 4th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Red Bull driver will start.....check out full post »Full Article
F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix
F1-Fansite0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Third Free Practice Results 2021 Bahrain F1 GP
F1-Fansite
F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit Weather: dry 38.6°C Tarmac: dry 48.2°C Humidity :..
You might like
More coverage
Formula One team guide 2021
Autocar
Ten teams will take to the grid for this year's Formula 1 Championship. Here's your guide to each one
The final year for..