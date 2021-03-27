Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham plays like a ‘fully matured player’ despite his tender age, and could challenge Mason Mount for England spot

Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham plays like a ‘fully matured player’, talkSPORT has been told. The 17-year-old midfielder has gone from strength to strength during a whirlwind year. Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund for £20.7million from Birmingham last summer and made his England debut earlier this season. Despite his young age, Bellingham has played 35 times […]