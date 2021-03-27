FA Trophy: Hornchurch stun Notts County on penalties to reach Wembley final
Published
Part-timers Hornchurch beat National League Notts County on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw to reach the FA Trophy final.Full Article
Published
Part-timers Hornchurch beat National League Notts County on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw to reach the FA Trophy final.Full Article
The Magpies are in action at Meadow Lane this afternoon as they stand one win from returning to Wembley for the second time in a..