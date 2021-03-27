World Cup 2022 qualifying: Toothless Republic slump to disastrous Luxembourg defeat
Published
The Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifying hopes are dealt a blow as they slump to a disastrous home defeat by Luxembourg in Dublin.Full Article
Published
The Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifying hopes are dealt a blow as they slump to a disastrous home defeat by Luxembourg in Dublin.Full Article
The Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifying hopes are dealt a blow as they slump to a disastrous home defeat by Luxembourg in..