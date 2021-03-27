Republic of Ireland endure ‘horror night’ with home defeat to minnows Luxembourg – ranked 98 in the world – as Stephen Kenny’s miserable record as manager continues
Published
Stephen Kenny’s reign as the Republic of Ireland manager reached a new low with a 1-0 home defeat to minnows Luxembourg. The 49-year-old is yet to win any of his first 10 matches in charge since replacing Mick McCarthy last April and Ireland have now lost both their opening World Cup qualifying games. Gerson Rodrigues […]Full Article