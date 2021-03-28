Cristiano Ronaldo hurls Portugal captain’s armband to the floor, fumes at officials and storms off after being denied winner against Serbia
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo was left incensed by the officials after being denied what looked to be a legitimate winner in Portugal’s 2-2 draw against Serbia. The Juventus forward believed he had snatched all three points in Belgrade during an enthralling World Cup qualifier when his goalbound effort was hooked off the line by Stefan Mitrovic. Replays […]Full Article