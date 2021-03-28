Arsenal advised to target Jack Grealish in transfer window
Published
Aston Villa transfer news - former Arsenal defender and pundit Nigel Winterburn wants to see the Gunners go for Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window.Full Article
Published
Aston Villa transfer news - former Arsenal defender and pundit Nigel Winterburn wants to see the Gunners go for Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window.Full Article
Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Arsenal after a stellar..
Manchester United's swoop for Van de Beek in last summer's transfer window reportedly cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side the chance..