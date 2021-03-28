Harry Kane has to leave Tottenham if he wants to win trophies says Jermain Defoe, as veteran striker regrets not joining ‘big club’ like Rangers sooner
Jermain Defoe says Harry Kane MUST leave Tottenham – if he harbours ambitions of winning trophies in the remainder of his career. Despite scoring 216 goals in 327 games for Spurs, Kane is yet to lift silverware in north London. The England captain, 27, could end his 17-year affiliation with Tottenham if Jose Mourinho’s men […]Full Article