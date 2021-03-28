Making sense of Deshaun Watson lawsuits and what comes next for Texans QB
Published
Legals experts dissect the 16 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson that allege sexual misconduct. "This isn't going to go away any time soon for him."
Published
Legals experts dissect the 16 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson that allege sexual misconduct. "This isn't going to go away any time soon for him."
The attorney suing Texans QB Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct retrieved hundreds of text messages in a previous lawsuit vs...
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney defended the character of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson amid at least 14 civil..