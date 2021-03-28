2021 Bahrain Grand Prix Race Results

2021 Bahrain Grand Prix Race Results

F1-Fansite

Published

F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit Weather: dry  20.5°C Tarmac: dry  27.6°C Humidity : 54.8% Wind : 16.5 kph NW Pressure: 1009.1 bar Lewis Hamilton won his 96th F1 race at the 2021 Bahrain F1 GP today. He started from P2 and won a very exciting race at Bahrain International.....check out full post »

Full Article