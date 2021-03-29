In a do-or-die match against Honduras in CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying, the United States fell, 2-1. The Americans failed to qualify for the Olympics for the third straight time.Full Article
The United States loses 2-1 heartbreaker to Honduras, doesn’t qualify for Olympics
FOX Sports0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
US U23s lose to Honduras, fail to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Upworthy
Despite a brilliant goal from Jackson Yueill, the United States' Olympic dream came to a disappointing end on Sunday with a 2-1..