Capped 107 times for England, Ashley Cole knows what it takes to be a top-class full-back at international level, and he reckons Manchester United's Luke Shaw is currently leading the wayFull Article
Ashley Cole says Luke Shaw is ahead of Ben Chilwell to be England left-back
