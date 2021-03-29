2021 Bahrain GP Post-Race Drivers Press Conference

2021 Bahrain GP Post-Race Drivers Press Conference

F1-Fansite

Published

DRIVERS: 1 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 2 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull) & 3 – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) TRACK INTERVIEWS (Conducted by Jenson Button)  Q: Max, for us watching, what an amazing spectacle that was, you two fighting it out at the end. I can see the disappointment on your face. Tell us how you’re.....check out full post »

Full Article