News24.com | Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma inspired by the women's success in India
Published
Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma said they have been inspired by the national women's team's recent limited overs success in India.Full Article
Published
Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma said they have been inspired by the national women's team's recent limited overs success in India.Full Article
Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes Temba Bavuma, the Proteas' new ODI skipper, has the attributes to make a success of the..