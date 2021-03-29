Shannon Sharpe: NBA is in a ‘heap of trouble’ after Lakers sign Andre Drummond | UNDISPUTED

While the Clippers are said to be interested in DeMarcus Cousins, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets both added their own big men in the buyout market over the weekend. LaMarcus Aldridge signed with the Nets and will join forces with James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant after the being bought out by the San Antonio Spurs. Meanwhile, Andre Drummond joined LeBron James and the Lakers in LA after his contract was bought out by the Cavs. Frank Vogel said he believed the Lakers got quote, 'a lot better' with the signing. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers and Nets new additions.