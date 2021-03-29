Jaguars coach Urban Meyer: Drafting Trevor Lawrence is 'direction we're headed'
The Jaguars have long been linked to Trevor Lawrence, and Urban Meyer said the team is "headed" toward drafting the QB with the No. 1 pick.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off of the worst record in the NFL but this upcoming season it’s all about a clean slate and..