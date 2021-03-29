Luke Shaw: Manchester United defender 'focused on future' with England
Published
Luke Shaw says he regrets "letting down" England boss Gareth Southgate in the past and wants to "focus on the future" after being recalled.Full Article
Published
Luke Shaw says he regrets "letting down" England boss Gareth Southgate in the past and wants to "focus on the future" after being recalled.Full Article
Capped 107 times for England, Ashley Cole knows what it takes to be a top-class full-back at international level, and he reckons..
Rob Dorsett reports that Gareth Southgate has been full of praise for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, and believes he is..