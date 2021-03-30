Khaldoon Al Mubarak in an official release said: "Sergio`s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football.Full Article
Sergio Aguero to leave Manchester City at the end of this season
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Erling Haaland linked to Manchester City as Sergio Aguero exit confirmed
Football.london
Chelsea fans have reacted to the news of Sergio Aguero's exit from Manchester City and what this could mean for Erling Haaland's..
Aguero Seen Snubbing Barcelona For PSG Switch
Eurasia Review
-
Football rumours from the media
Belfast Telegraph
-
Manchester City great Sergio Aguero to leave club at end of season after 10 years
Zee News
You might like
More coverage
-
Aguero, Man City's record goal scorer, to leave club at end of season after 10 years
CBC.ca
-
Aguero: The numbers behind the Man City star´s stunning Premier League stint
SoccerNews.com
-
Aguero to leave Man City at end of season after 10 years
Japan Today
-
Aguero to continue at ´highest level´ after Man City exit
SoccerNews.com