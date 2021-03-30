Poland camp in chaos ahead of England clash as FOURTH player tests positive for COVID-19 while Robert Lewandowksi out of World Cup qualifier through injury
Poland's preparations for their clash with England have been thrown into chaos, with news of a COVID-19 outbreak within their squad. Poland's chief media officer and team manager Jakub Kwiatkowski has revealed on Twitter that FOUR players have now tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the game. Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich tested positive for COVID