Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been extensively linked with a move to the Spanish champions and has refused to shut down speculation ahead of next month's Champions League tieFull Article
Mohamed Salah dropped three hints he would be open to Real Madrid move
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah hints he may be open to Barcelona or Real Madrid transfer – ‘Maybe one day’
Mohamed Salah has hinted he may be open to leaving Liverpool in the future amid speculation linking him to Barcelona and Real..
talkSPORT