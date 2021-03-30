Poland duo Krychowiak and Piatkowski test positive for COVID-19 ahead of England clash
Published
Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Piatkowski are the latest Poland players to test positive for coronavirus ahead of the World Cup qualifier against England on Wednesday. Midfielder Mateusz Klich was the first squad member to return a positive COVID-19 test last week and it was revealed on Saturday that goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski had also contracted the virus. Polish Football Association spokesman Jakub […]Full Article