Predictions for Tuesday's NCAA Tournament men's basketball Elite Eight games
Published
The West Region final has undefeated Gonzaga vs. upstart Southern Cal, while East Region final sees Michigan face UCLA, another surprise Pac-12 team.
Published
The West Region final has undefeated Gonzaga vs. upstart Southern Cal, while East Region final sees Michigan face UCLA, another surprise Pac-12 team.
Our experts have picks both straight-up and against the spread for the two Elite Eight games Tuesday
1st sports part saturday 3-27