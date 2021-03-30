Major Champions League changes coming with 36 teams and 225 matches a season – and new format would see likes of Liverpool qualify even if they miss out on top four
UEFA are this week expected to give the green light to a new and expanded Champions League format, which will feature a ten-game first phase from 2024. The proposal, which includes scrapping the current group stage format, has been under discussion for almost two years. It is expected to be finalised on Tuesday before being