Erling Haaland ‘perfect candidate’ to replace departing Man City legend Sergio Aguero who will ‘most likely’ join Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain on free transfer
Erling Haaland is the ‘perfect candidate’ to replace departing Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero. That’s according to former City midfielder Trevor Sinclair, who says the Premier League will be ‘sad’ to see the legendary striker leave. Aguero will end his ten-year association with Man City when his contract expires at the end of the season, […]Full Article