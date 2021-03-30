Frankie Dettori and Hollie Doyle among top jockeys headlining new Racing League competition – with £2million in prize money up for grabs
Published
Frankie Dettori, Hollie Doyle and Oisin Murphy are among the top jockeys to have signed up for the inaugural Racing League. The revolutionary horse racing competition starts this summer with over £2million in prize money on offer. Six meetings, featuring six races over six consecutive Thursday nights will take place – with every race shown […]Full Article