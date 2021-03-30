The New York Jets are set up with 7 picks in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft, one of those being the No. 2 overall pick. Brandon Marshall is convinced Jets will use that pick to get a quarterback, and while many think BYU's Zach Wilson would be the better choice, Brandon makes a case for Ohio State's QB Justin Fields is the way to go if they're going to replace Sam Darnold.Full Article
Brandon Marshall: 'I love Zach Wilson, but Jets need Justin Fields' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
