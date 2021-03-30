Rob Pelinka talked yesterday about the latest signing of Andre Drummond. The Los Angeles Lakers GM said Drummond quote, 'gives us powerful, anchor-point skills on both ends of the court.' He continued to heap praise on the big man saying LA was fortunate to have someone of his caliber join their team in an effort to defend the title. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers signing Andre Drummond.Full Article
Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's Lakers have found a new 'anchor' in Andre Drummond | UNDISPUTED
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Shannon Sharpe: NBA is in a ‘heap of trouble’ after Lakers sign Andre Drummond | UNDISPUTED
While the Clippers are said to be interested in DeMarcus Cousins, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets both added their own big..
FOX Sports
Shannon Sharpe: Lakers would benefit more from Andre Drummond rather than pursuing Kyle Lowry | UNDISPUTED
The Toronto Raptors are expected to move on from Kyle Lowry before today’s 3pm eastern trade deadline, and while the Miami Heat..
FOX Sports