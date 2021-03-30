Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's Lakers have found a new 'anchor' in Andre Drummond | UNDISPUTED

Rob Pelinka talked yesterday about the latest signing of Andre Drummond. The Los Angeles Lakers GM said Drummond quote, 'gives us powerful, anchor-point skills on both ends of the court.' He continued to heap praise on the big man saying LA was fortunate to have someone of his caliber join their team in an effort to defend the title. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers signing Andre Drummond.